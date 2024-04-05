Friday, April 5, 2024
Newmark Arranges Sale of 221,474 SF Office Building Near Downtown Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Newmark has arranged the sale of 179 Lincoln Street, a 221,474-square-foot office building near downtown Boston. The newly renovated building offers proximity to Boston’s South Station transit hub. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, David Douvadjian Sr., Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Timothy O’Donnell, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Synergy, which assumed $76.5 million of the seller’s outstanding debt on the property.

