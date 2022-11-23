REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 240-Unit Trailside Apartments in Northwest San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has arranged the sale of Trailside, a 240-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 662 to 982 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Jim Young, Matt Michelson and Chase Easley of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between private equity real estate firm Cottonwood Management and Dallas-based Texsun Holdings. Trailside was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

