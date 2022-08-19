REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 250-Unit Multifamily Property in West Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Barton Creek Villas, a 250-unit multifamily property in West Austin. Built in 1998, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 1,049 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse with a coffee bar, outdoor grilling stations, a dog park and walking trails. The Connor Group sold Barton Creek Villas, which was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale, to a fund backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management for an undisclosed price. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark brokered the deal.

