Newmark Arranges Sale of 252-Unit Gardens at West Apartments in San Antonio

Gardens at West in San Antonio totals 252 units. The property was built in 1995.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has arranged the sale of Gardens at West, a 252-unit apartment community in San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1995 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 664 to 1,269 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Matt Michelson and Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, Regional Investment & Management, in the transaction. The buyer, locally based development and investment firm Embrey, will implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as The Hayden on West Avenue