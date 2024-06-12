Newmark Arranges Sale of 257,192 SF Industrial Property in Dallas

DALLAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of PROTO Park, a 257,192-square-foot industrial property located in Dallas. PROTO Park is a redevelopment of a 1960s-era brick warehouse that sits on a nine-acre site in the city’s Brookhollow area and features 24-foot clear heights. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of Newmark represented the seller, North Texas-based M2G Ventures, which developed the project in partnership with Pennybacker Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was California-based investment firm Bendetti. At the time of sale, PROTO Park was fully leased to tenants such as Dynasty Spirits, Taxila Stone, Preziosa Stone and an undisclosed aviation firm.