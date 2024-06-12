Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
PROTO-Park-Dallas
PROTO Park in Dallas was fully leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Newmark Arranges Sale of 257,192 SF Industrial Property in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of PROTO Park, a 257,192-square-foot industrial property located in Dallas. PROTO Park is a redevelopment of a 1960s-era brick warehouse that sits on a nine-acre site in the city’s Brookhollow area and features 24-foot clear heights. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of Newmark represented the seller, North Texas-based M2G Ventures, which developed the project in partnership with Pennybacker Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was California-based investment firm Bendetti. At the time of sale, PROTO Park was fully leased to tenants such as Dynasty Spirits, Taxila Stone, Preziosa Stone and an undisclosed aviation firm.

You may also like

Lone Star PACE Provides $15M in C-PACE Financing...

Shoal Creek Capital Nears Completion of 80,000 SF...

Orion Group Holdings Signs 63,519 SF Office Headquarters...

Black Bear Diner to Open 5,250 SF Restaurant...

Tishman Speyer to Undertake 700,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment...

CIM Group Provides $125M in Construction Financing for...

DMG Capital Acquires Linkt Apartments in Chicago’s River...

Brisky Net Lease Brokers $11.7M Sale of 186,588...

Venture One Buys 32,496 SF Industrial Building in...