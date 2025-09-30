Newmark Arranges Sale of 261-Unit River House Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has arranged the sale of River House, a 261-unit apartment complex in San Antonio’s Riverwalk district. The midrise building was completed in 2015 and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 527 to 1,465 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, community kitchen and package lockers. Matt Michelson and Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, locally based investment firm Hixon Properties, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. River House was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.