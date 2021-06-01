REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 270-Unit Villas at Spring Trails Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Villas-at-Spring-Trails-Pflugerville

Villas at Spring Trails in Pflugerville totals 270 units. The property was built in 2013.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Villas at Spring Trails, a 270-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Built in 2013, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, sand volleyball court, gaming and media center and a putting green. Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, Kansas-City based KC Venture Group, in the transaction. Dallas-based private equity firm Knightvest Capital purchased the property, which was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.

