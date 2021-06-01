Newmark Arranges Sale of 270-Unit Villas at Spring Trails Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Villas at Spring Trails in Pflugerville totals 270 units. The property was built in 2013.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Villas at Spring Trails, a 270-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Built in 2013, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, sand volleyball court, gaming and media center and a putting green. Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, Kansas-City based KC Venture Group, in the transaction. Dallas-based private equity firm Knightvest Capital purchased the property, which was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.