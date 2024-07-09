Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Park-on-Brodie-Lane-Austin
The Park on Brodie Lane in Austin totals 290 units. The new owner, Mill Creek Residential, has rebranded the property as Alister Sunset Valley.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Arranges Sale of 290-Unit Park on Brodie Lane Apartments in South Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Park on Brodie Lane, a 290-unit apartment community in South Austin. The recently renovated property sits on approximately 39 acres and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining area, a fitness center, dog park, volleyball and basketball courts and a clubhouse with a coffee bar. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Charlotte-based Barings Real Estate, in the transaction. Matt Greer and Andrew Wilson, also with Newmark, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Mill Creek Residential, which has rebranded the property as Alister Sunset Valley.

You may also like

Brennan, Arch Street Capital Purchase 386,705 SF Manufacturing...

Continuum Advisors Negotiates Sale of 387-Unit Seniors Housing...

SRS Brokers $9.1M Sale of New Gas Station,...

Housing Trust Group Begins Work on $33.7M Affordable...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 82-Room Wyndham-Branded...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 19,780 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Khaadi Opens 4,700 Store at Houston’s Galleria Mall

Partnership Receives $169M Construction Loan for Jersey City...

PCCP Provides $45M Refinancing for The Dylan Multifamily...