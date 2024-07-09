Newmark Arranges Sale of 290-Unit Park on Brodie Lane Apartments in South Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Park on Brodie Lane, a 290-unit apartment community in South Austin. The recently renovated property sits on approximately 39 acres and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining area, a fitness center, dog park, volleyball and basketball courts and a clubhouse with a coffee bar. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Charlotte-based Barings Real Estate, in the transaction. Matt Greer and Andrew Wilson, also with Newmark, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Mill Creek Residential, which has rebranded the property as Alister Sunset Valley.