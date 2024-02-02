Friday, February 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Collins-Crossing-Richardson
Collins Crossing in Richardson was 85 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Newmark Arranges Sale of 300,887 SF Office Building in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Collins Crossing, a 300,887-square-foot office building located along North Central Expressway in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The 11-story building was constructed in 1999, according to LoopNet Inc. Amenities include a deli, fitness center and a conference center. Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chris Murphy of Newmark represented the seller, Massachusetts-based Franklin Street Properties Corp., in the transaction. The buyer, a partnership between Goldenrod Cos. and Reserve Capital Partners, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.  The sale included the building’s parking structure and an adjacent 3.6-acre parcel that can support mixed-use development. Collins Crossing was 85 percent leased at the time of sale.

You may also like

Partnership Breaks Ground on 204-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

CHEP USA Signs 155,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 153-Site RV...

American Girl to Open 14,720 SF Store in...

DXD Capital Buys Seven Self-Storage Facilities in Grand...

Capro Acquires Arcadia Views Apartments in Phoenix for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.6M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied...

Mid-America Arranges Sale of 104,240 SF Lawndale Plaza...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 66,000 SF Industrial Building...