Newmark Arranges Sale of 300,887 SF Office Building in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Collins Crossing, a 300,887-square-foot office building located along North Central Expressway in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The 11-story building was constructed in 1999, according to LoopNet Inc. Amenities include a deli, fitness center and a conference center. Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chris Murphy of Newmark represented the seller, Massachusetts-based Franklin Street Properties Corp., in the transaction. The buyer, a partnership between Goldenrod Cos. and Reserve Capital Partners, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. The sale included the building’s parking structure and an adjacent 3.6-acre parcel that can support mixed-use development. Collins Crossing was 85 percent leased at the time of sale.