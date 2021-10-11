REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 316-Unit Estates at Bee Cave Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Estates-at-Bee-Cave

Estates at Bee Cave in metro Austin totals 316 units.

BEE CAVE, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Estates at Bee Cave, a 316-unit multifamily property in the Austin area. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, game room, cyber lounge and a demonstration kitchen. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Internacional, in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of New York City-based Abacus Capital Group.

