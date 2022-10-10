REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 320-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Regency-at-Stone-Oak-San-Antonio

Regency at Stone Oak in San Antonio totals 320 units. The property was built in 2006.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has arranged the sale of Regency at Stone Oak, a 320-unit multifamily property located in the northern-central part in San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2006 and offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units that range in size from 600 to 1,954 square feet. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, dog park, business center and a children’s play area. Patton Jones, Matt Michelson and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Internacional and CenterSquare Investment Management, in the transaction. The buyer was Atlantic | Pacific Cos. Regency at Stone Oak was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

