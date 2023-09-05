Newmark Arranges Sale of 350-Unit Villas Tech Ridge Apartments in Metro Austin

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Villas Tech Ridge, a 350-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Built in 2009, the garden-style property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 976 square feet. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, a resident clubhouse, fitness center and a fenced dog run. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors, in the transaction. Colin Cross of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the buyer, Pegasus Real Estate.