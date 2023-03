HILLSBORO, ORE. — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Streets of Tanasbourne, a 371,791-square-foot shopping center in Hillsboro.

Nicholas Bicardo, Nick Kucha and Cheyne Bloch brokered the sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller. Balboa Retail Partners purchased the property.

Macy’s, H&M, REI and Sephora anchor the center, which was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.