Newmark Arranges Sale of 382-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Texas at Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Maverick Place, a 382-bed student housing community located near the University of Texas at Arlington campus. The garden-style community offers a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom units (117 total) with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, pool, game room, cybercafé and a dog park. Ryan Lang, Jack Brett and Ben Harkrider of Newmark represented the sellers in the transaction. Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Ben Roelke, Ian Walker and Trent Houchin, also with Newmark, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Axonic Properties LLC.