Newmark Arranges Sale of 452-Unit Apartment Community in East Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Centreport Lake, a 452-unit apartment community in East Fort Worth. Built on 24 acres in 2008, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 946 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a dog park, business center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Richard Furr, Brian Murphy and Brian O’Boyle Jr. of Newmark represented the seller, Marlin Spring US Realty, in the transaction. Henry Stimler and Ricky Warner, also with Newmark, arranged undisclosed amounts of acquisition financing and equity investments on behalf of the buyer, which was also not disclosed.