Newmark Arranges Sale of 52,337 SF Medical Office Building in Downtown Boston

The medical office building at 147 Milk St. in Boston totals 52,337 square feet.

BOSTON — Newmark has arranged the sale of a 52,337-square-foot medical office building located at 147 Milk St. in downtown Boston. The 10-story property was fully leased at the time of sale to Atrius Health/Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, the largest independent physicians’ group in New England. Robert Griffin, Frank Nelson and Michael Greeley of Newmark represented the seller, New York City-based institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, KanAm Grund, an investment firm based in Frankfurt, Germany.