Newmark Arranges Sale of 586-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Haltom City, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 586 units in Haltom City, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. Hidden Lakes and The Ranch at Fossil Creek total 312 and 274 units, respectively. Both properties offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, business and coworking spaces, sports courts and outdoor recreation areas. Richard Furr, Brian O’Boyle Jr. and Brian Murphy of Newmark represented the seller, Exponential Property Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Mox Living. Braden Harmon, Hank Glasgow and Jeff Fein, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.