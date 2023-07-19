Newmark Arranges Sale of 612-Unit Signature Ridge Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has arranged the sale of Signature Ridge, a 612-unit apartment community located adjacent to South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private patios/balconies and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center, dog park and a clubhouse with a communal kitchen and an arcade. Patton Jones, Matt Michelson and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Braden Harmon and Hank Glasgow of Newmark arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, which The San Antonio Business Journal reports was Kairoi Residential.