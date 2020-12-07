Newmark Arranges Sale of 649-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Kentucky

Communal amenities at The Lex include a business center, game room, 24-hour fitness center, pool and grilling areas.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Lex, a 649-bed student housing community near the University of Kentucky in Lexington. The property is the closest student housing community to Rupp Arena, the home court of the university’s men’s basketball team. Communal amenities at The Lex include a business center, game room, 24-hour fitness center, pool and grilling areas. The property offers studio to four-bedroom floor plans. Debbie Corson, Ryan Lang and Jack Brett of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Atlanta-based CF Real Estate Services and global private equity firm SFO Group, in the transaction. Boston-based William Fideli Investments acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.