REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 649-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Communal amenities at The Lex include a business center, game room, 24-hour fitness center, pool and grilling areas.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Lex, a 649-bed student housing community near the University of Kentucky in Lexington. The property is the closest student housing community to Rupp Arena, the home court of the university’s men’s basketball team. Communal amenities at The Lex include a business center, game room, 24-hour fitness center, pool and grilling areas. The property offers studio to four-bedroom floor plans. Debbie Corson, Ryan Lang and Jack Brett of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Atlanta-based CF Real Estate Services and global private equity firm SFO Group, in the transaction. Boston-based William Fideli Investments acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  