Newmark Arranges Sale of 828-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Maxwell-San-Antonio

Pictured is The Maxwell in San Antonio, one of three properties in the recently sold multifamily portfolio.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has arranged the sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 828 units in San Antonio. The portfolio spans from north-central to western San Antonio and includes Spice Creek, The Clara and The Maxwell. Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Texas-based Multifamily Acquisition Advisors and California-based Blackhawk Property Holding, in the transaction. Henry Stimler, William Weber, Matt Mense, Ari Schwartzbard and Daniel Sarsfield, also with Newmark, originated Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Harbor Group International.





