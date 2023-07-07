Saturday, July 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Forney-Logistics-Center
Forney Logistics Center in metro Dallas totals 904,495 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Newmark Arranges Sale of 904,495 SF Industrial Property in Forney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FORNEY, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Forney Logistics Crossing, a 904,495-square-foot industrial property located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. Delivered in January, the cross-dock facility features 40-foot clear heights, 161 total dock doors and 198 trailer stalls (expandable to 352). Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe, Taylor Hare, Chloie Mercer and Caroline Wilson of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Stillwater Capital and Grandview Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was EQT Exeter. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to trucking company Knight-Swift.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $4.9M Sale...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.6M Sale of Shopping...

Brazos Residential Acquires 606-Unit Thread Apartments in Dallas

Joint Venture Receives $32.1M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Granite Harbor Provides Equity Financing for Metro Houston...

USI Insurance Services Signs 8,321 SF Office Lease...

Agilent Technologies to Undertake $22M Expansion of Manufacturing...

Strides Pharma Signs 57,197 SF Industrial Lease in...

Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $3.7M Sale of Two Apartment Buildings...