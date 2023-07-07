Newmark Arranges Sale of 904,495 SF Industrial Property in Forney, Texas

FORNEY, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Forney Logistics Crossing, a 904,495-square-foot industrial property located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. Delivered in January, the cross-dock facility features 40-foot clear heights, 161 total dock doors and 198 trailer stalls (expandable to 352). Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe, Taylor Hare, Chloie Mercer and Caroline Wilson of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Stillwater Capital and Grandview Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was EQT Exeter. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to trucking company Knight-Swift.