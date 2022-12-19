Newmark Arranges Sale of 92,613 SF Retail Building in Jefferson City, Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Newmark has arranged the sale of a 92,613-square-foot retail building net leased to Orscheln Farm & Home in Jefferson City. The sales price was undisclosed, but the asking price of $6.7 million represented a cap rate of 5.5 percent. Matt Berres, Samer Khalil, Karick Brown, Michael VanBuskirk and Chris Robertson of Newmark represented the seller, a private developer, and procured the undisclosed buyer. Orscheln Farm & Home took occupancy of the property in 2017 and signed a new 15-year lease in 2021. The retailer operates 175 stores in 11 states.