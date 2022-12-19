REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 92,613 SF Retail Building in Jefferson City, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Newmark has arranged the sale of a 92,613-square-foot retail building net leased to Orscheln Farm & Home in Jefferson City. The sales price was undisclosed, but the asking price of $6.7 million represented a cap rate of 5.5 percent. Matt Berres, Samer Khalil, Karick Brown, Michael VanBuskirk and Chris Robertson of Newmark represented the seller, a private developer, and procured the undisclosed buyer. Orscheln Farm & Home took occupancy of the property in 2017 and signed a new 15-year lease in 2021. The retailer operates 175 stores in 11 states.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  