Newmark Arranges Sale of Office, Retail Components at The Pointe at Polaris in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Newmark has arranged the sale and acquisition financing of the office and retail components of The Pointe at Polaris, a mixed-use asset located in the Polaris submarket of Columbus. DFWLAND purchased the property from a joint venture between VanTrust Real Estate and NP Limited Partnership.

Positioned along Polaris Parkway, The Pointe at Polaris comprises 212,366 square feet of trophy office space and 33,071 square feet of retail space. The office portion is fully leased to tenants such as Bank of America, Fiserv, Power Home Remodeling and Employers Health, while the retail portion is fully leased to tenants such as Kitchen Social, Condado Tacos, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea and Club Pilates. The property offers connectivity via I-71 and immediate proximity to Polaris Fashion Place, one of the region’s most prominent retail destinations.

Derek Fohl, Jim Postweiler, Peter Harwood, Jack Trager and Jim Clark of Newmark represented VanTrust. Gary Carr of Newmark advised the buyer, while Ari Schwartzbard and Bill Weber of Newmark arranged the financing. Newmark’s Jake Paschen provided analytical support for the transaction.