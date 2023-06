SANTA CLARA, CALILF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of San Tomas Business Centre in Santa Clara.

The nine-building property is located at 2060-2101, 2110, 2116 and 2118 Walsh Ave. It comprises office and light industrial/warehousing space. Corporate offices for Nvidia, Google, Apple, Amazon and Samsung are nearby.

Newmark’s Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak arranged the transaction.