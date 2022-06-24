Newmark Arranges Sale of Three Student Housing Assets Serving Michigan State University
EAST LANSING, MICH. — Newmark has arranged the sale of three student housing assets totaling 496 beds that serve Michigan State University in East Lansing. The sales price was undisclosed. The properties include: The Gates, a 139-bed property built in 2014; The Manor, a 56-bed building constructed in 2015; and The Tower, a 301-bed property. Amenities include controlled access, resident events, onsite parking, laundry facilities and a pedestrian bridge to campus. Ryan Lang, Jack Brett, Ben Harkrider and Debbie Corson of Newmark represented the seller, MJW Investments. Blue Vista Capital Management was the buyer.
