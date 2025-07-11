Friday, July 11, 2025
Pictured is Knoll Dinkytown, a 101-unit property serving the University of Minnesota.
Newmark Arranges Sale of Two-Property Student Housing Portfolio in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Newmark has arranged the sale of a two-property student housing portfolio serving the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. The portfolio includes The Bridges Dinkytown, a 210-unit community at 930 University Ave. SE, and The Knoll Dinkytown, a 101-unit property at 1101 University Ave. SE. Ryan Lang, Jack Brett, Ben Harkrider and Jim Damiani of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller. Ben Roelke, Ian Walker and Trent Houchin of Newmark arranged $36 million in financing through Corebridge Financial on behalf of the buyer, WFI, which will implement a $1.6 million capital improvement program at the properties. Both assets feature fully furnished apartments, ranging from studios to four-bedroom layouts.

