Newmark Arranges Sale of Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Jackson

JACKSON, MISS. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Highland Village, a 217,589-square-foot shopping center located at 4500 I-55 N in Jackson.

Mississippi’s only Whole Foods Market anchors the 14.5-acre property, which was originally developed in 1960 and redeveloped in 2017 by the seller, WS Development. Charlotte-based Asana Partners purchased the shopping center for an undisclosed price. Conor Lalor of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Highland Village was approximately 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Free People, Kendra Scott, lululemon and Maison Weiss.