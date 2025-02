DENVER — Newmark has directed the sale of an industrial property at 6580 Federal Blvd. in Denver. Joseph Bogetich and Larry Brand sold the asset to 6580 Federal LLC for $1.4 million. Located at 6580 Federal Blvd., the building offers 5,288 square feet of industrial space. John Gustafson of Newmark represented the seller, while Engel & Volkers Denver represented the buyer in the deal.