CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Newmark has arranged the land sale of The Meadows at Castle Rock in Castle Rock. Limelight Mob II LCC acquired the residential land asset from Castle Rock Development Co. for $1.4 million.

The investment sale includes 98,881 square feet of land. Kittie Hook and Cathy Mcdermott of Newmark represented the seller, while Connolly Capital represented the buyer in the deal.