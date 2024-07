FARMINGTON AND CANTON, ILL. — Newmark has brokered the $1.6 million sale of a self-storage portfolio in Farmington and Canton, about 25 miles west of Peoria. The four-building portfolio totals 35,650 square feet and includes a primary facility as well as three satellite buildings. Kris Parker of Newmark represented the seller, Simple Self Storage LLC, and the buyer, Prime Space Storage LLC.