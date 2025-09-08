Monday, September 8, 2025
AcquisitionsLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Newmark Brokers $11.5M Sale of Life Sciences Building in Chelmsford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

CHELMSFORD, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $11.5 million sale of 1 Executive Drive, a 112,440-square-foot life sciences building located northwest of Boston in Chelmsford. The building was 87 percent leased at the time of sale, with AMETEK affiliate Spectro Scientific and semiconductor manufacturer Qorvo serving as the anchor tenants. Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, Boston-based Foxfield, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Rhino Capital Advisors. David Douvadjian Sr., Timothy O’Donnell, David Douvadjian Jr., Bobby Alvarado and Conor Reenstierna, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

