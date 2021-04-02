REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers $11.9M Sale of Retail, Medical Office Building in Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

Built in 2009, the retail and medical office property at 226 Harvard Ave. in Boston was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.

BOSTON — Newmark has brokered the $11.9 million sale of a 27,930-square-foot retail and medical office building located at 226 Harvard Ave. in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The property was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to Urban Outfitters, Steward Medical Group and Unleashed by Petco. Robert Griffin, Geoffrey Millerd, Frank Nelson, Michael Greeley, Jonathan Martin, Paul Penman, Mathew Adler, Christopher Huesgen and Coley Cannon of Newmark represented the seller, National Development, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Charlotte-based investment firm Asana Partners.

