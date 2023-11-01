Newmark Brokers $11M Sale of Downtown Boston Office Building

BOSTON — Newmark has brokered the $11 million sale of a 73,000-square-foot office building located at 186 Lincoln St. in downtown Boston. The nine-story building recently underwent $5 million in capital improvements and was roughly 50 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include CozyKin, SmartSense by Digi, Full Contact Advertising and Mightier. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and Joseph Alvarado of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, locally based investment firm City Realty Group.