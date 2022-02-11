Newmark Brokers $129M Sale of Raytheon Office Campus in Woburn, Massachusetts

Raytheon's campus in Woburn Massachusetts, consists of two buildings totaling 440,130 square feet of office and research and development space.

WOBURN, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $129 million sale of a two-building, 440,130-square-foot office campus in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn that is leased to defense contractor Raytheon. The campus includes research and development space, as well as a fitness center, full-service cafeteria, conference facilities and two parking garages. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, Atlanta-based Piedmont Office Realty Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer.