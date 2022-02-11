Newmark Brokers $129M Sale of Raytheon Office Campus in Woburn, Massachusetts
WOBURN, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $129 million sale of a two-building, 440,130-square-foot office campus in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn that is leased to defense contractor Raytheon. The campus includes research and development space, as well as a fitness center, full-service cafeteria, conference facilities and two parking garages. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, Atlanta-based Piedmont Office Realty Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer.
