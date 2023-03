PHILADELPHIA — Newmark has brokered the $13.1 million sale of a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 32,435 square feet in Philadelphia. At the time of sale, the portfolio, which spans 6.7 acres, was fully leased to logistics company GSR Global. Ryan Guittare of Newmark represented the seller, New York City-based investment firm IG Logistics, and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.