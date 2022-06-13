Newmark Brokers $132M Sale of Life Sciences Complex in Bedford, Massachusetts
BEDFORD, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $132 million sale of One Patriots Park, a 143,553-square-foot life sciences complex in Bedford, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The seller, Jumbo Capital Inc., redeveloped the property in 2019 to support life sciences users. At the time of sale, four such tenants — Homology Medicines Inc., N2 Biomedical, Frontera Therapeutics and Obsidian Therapeutic — occupied the entirety of the facility. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented Jumbo Capital and procured the buyer, Barings, in the transaction.
