Newmark Brokers $14.3M Sale of Office Building in Burlington, Massachusetts

The office building at 328 330 Cambridge St. in Burlington, Massachusetts, totals 21,000 square feet.

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $14.3 million sale of a 21,000-square-foot office building in the northern Boston suburb of Burlington. Built in 2020, the single-story building was designed to accommodate its sole tenant, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Department of Children & Families. Robert Griffin, Michael Greeley, Joseph Alvarado, George Demoulas, Casey Valente, Andy Gallas and Gino Tabbi of Newmark represented the seller and procured the 1031 buyer in the transaction.

