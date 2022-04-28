REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers $15.3M Sale of Outpatient Surgery Center in Wichita, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Kansas, Midwest

WICHITA, KAN. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Cypress Surgery Center in Wichita for $15.3 million. The 33,620-square-foot outpatient surgery building is located within the Cypress Medical Park. The property is fully leased to a joint venture between Surgery Partners and a group of 137 local physicians under a long-term lease. The surgery center houses six operating rooms, three pain rooms and two endoscopy suites. Ben Appel and Bert Sanders of Newmark represented both the seller, DeSanto Realty Group, and the buyer, Montecito Medical Real Estate.

