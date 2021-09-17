Newmark Brokers $180M Sale of Cambridge Highlands Office, R&D Campus in Cambridge

The Cambridge Highlands office and R&D campus totals 228,592 square feet across four buildings.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $180 million sale of Cambridge Highlands, a 228,592-square-foot office and R&D campus located on a 9.7-acre site in the greater Boston area. The four-building campus serves as the headquarters of Raytheon BBN Technologies, a division of global aerospace and defense giant Raytheon. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Michael Byrne, Samantha Hallowell and Thomas Greeley of Newmark represented the seller, New York-based Clarion Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer.