Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMaineNortheastRetail

Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Mall Plaza Shopping Center in South Portland, Maine

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH PORTLAND, MAINE — Newmark has brokered the $19.7 million sale of Mall Plaza, a 153,576-square-foot shopping center in South Portland. Mall Plaza is located across from The Maine Mall and was 83 percent leased at the time of sale, with Dick’s Sporting Goods serving as the anchor tenant and Petco as a junior anchor,. The center also features five pad sites, four of which are occupied by Burger King, Verizon, Maine Community Bank and Friendly’s. An entity doing business as GMG LLC sold the property to New Gen Hospitality Inc. Robert Griffin, Jonathan Martin, Paul Penman and Casey O’Brien of Newmark brokered the deal.

You may also like

Law Firm Signs 42,764 SF Office Lease Extension...

Stubblebine Co. Arranges Sale of 2.6-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

Grossman Cos. Acquires 9,869 SF Retail Strip Center...

KGJ Properties Disposes of 58,400 SF Industrial Property...

Neighborhood Ventures Buys 123-Unit Multifamily Community in Phoenix...

Strategic Realty Trust Sells Silver Lake Collection Retail...

OneSource Funding Acquires 10,000 SF Mixed-Use Building in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 204-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $5.6M in Financing for...