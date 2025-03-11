Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Mall Plaza Shopping Center in South Portland, Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND, MAINE — Newmark has brokered the $19.7 million sale of Mall Plaza, a 153,576-square-foot shopping center in South Portland. Mall Plaza is located across from The Maine Mall and was 83 percent leased at the time of sale, with Dick’s Sporting Goods serving as the anchor tenant and Petco as a junior anchor,. The center also features five pad sites, four of which are occupied by Burger King, Verizon, Maine Community Bank and Friendly’s. An entity doing business as GMG LLC sold the property to New Gen Hospitality Inc. Robert Griffin, Jonathan Martin, Paul Penman and Casey O’Brien of Newmark brokered the deal.