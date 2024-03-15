Friday, March 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsKentuckyMultifamilySoutheast

Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Triple Crown at Tates Creek Apartments in Lexington, Kentucky

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, KY. — Newmark has brokered the $19.7 million sale of Triple Crown at Tates Creek, a 228-unit apartment community in Lexington. RFM Property Group purchased the garden-style property from Monument Capital Management. Matt Newcomer of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Henry Stimler and Ricky Warner of Newmark arranged a $15 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the borrower. Triple Crown at Tates Creek, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale, is situated less than five miles from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.

You may also like

Dycom Industries Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease for...

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments...

Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing...

Urban Story Ventures to Invest $28M for New...

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Shopping...

Buckner Retirement Services Acquires 296-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 21,250 SF Industrial...

Beacon Communities Completes 210-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project...