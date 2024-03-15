Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Triple Crown at Tates Creek Apartments in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — Newmark has brokered the $19.7 million sale of Triple Crown at Tates Creek, a 228-unit apartment community in Lexington. RFM Property Group purchased the garden-style property from Monument Capital Management. Matt Newcomer of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Henry Stimler and Ricky Warner of Newmark arranged a $15 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the borrower. Triple Crown at Tates Creek, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale, is situated less than five miles from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.