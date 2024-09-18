Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Porter-Square-Galleria-Cambridge
Porter Square Galleria is located across the street from the local MBTA transit station and includes 88 onsite parking spaces, the majority of which are situated within a two-level structured parking garage.
Newmark Brokers $20.1M Sale of Metro Boston Retail Property

by Taylor Williams

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $20.1 million sale of Porter Square Galleria, a 55,610-square-foot retail property located across the Charles River from Boston in Cambridge. A 28,893-square-foot Target store anchors the property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include One Medical, Anna’s Taqueria and Citizens Bank. Robert Griffin, Jonathan Martin and Paul Penman of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Crosspoint Associates. David Douvadjian Sr., Timothy O’Donnell, David Douvadjian Jr. and Conor Reenstierna of Newmark arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

