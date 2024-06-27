Thursday, June 27, 2024
65-Walnut-St.-Wellesley-Massachusetts
The medical office building at 65 Walnut St. in Wellesley, Massachusetts, totals 67,264 square feet.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMassachusettsNortheast

Newmark Brokers $24.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in Wellesley, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WELLESLEY, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $24.3 million sale of a 67,264-square-foot medical office building located at 65 Walnut St. in Wellesley, a western suburb of Boston. Two locally based healthcare systems, Mass General Brigham and Tufts Medicine, serve as the anchor providers. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to 22 tenants in fields such as dermatology, plastic surgery, urology, ophthalmology, internal medicine and pediatrics, as well as physical and occupational therapy. An affiliate of Haynes Management sold the property to a joint venture between Sendero Capital and TPG Angelo Gordon. Robert Griffin, Michael Greeley, Joseph Alvarado and Casey Valente of Newmark represented both parties in the deal.

