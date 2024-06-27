Newmark Brokers $24.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in Wellesley, Massachusetts

WELLESLEY, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $24.3 million sale of a 67,264-square-foot medical office building located at 65 Walnut St. in Wellesley, a western suburb of Boston. Two locally based healthcare systems, Mass General Brigham and Tufts Medicine, serve as the anchor providers. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to 22 tenants in fields such as dermatology, plastic surgery, urology, ophthalmology, internal medicine and pediatrics, as well as physical and occupational therapy. An affiliate of Haynes Management sold the property to a joint venture between Sendero Capital and TPG Angelo Gordon. Robert Griffin, Michael Greeley, Joseph Alvarado and Casey Valente of Newmark represented both parties in the deal.