Newmark Brokers $24M Sale of Cox Creek Shopping Center in Florence, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Cox Creek Shopping Center was fully leased at the time of sale to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, Petco, Old Navy, Five Below and Ulta Beauty.

FLORENCE, ALA. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Cox Creek Shopping Center, a 142,044-square-foot retail center that spans 17.3 acres at 396-398 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence, a city in northwest Alabama along the Tennessee River. U.S. Properties Group sold the shopping center to United Properties Corp. for $24 million. Mark Joines and Drew Fleming of Newmark represented U.S. Properties Group in the transaction. Cox Creek was fully leased at the time of sale to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, Petco, Old Navy, Five Below and Ulta Beauty. The property sits directly across from the 675,000-square-foot Florence Mall and near major retailers including AMC Theatres, Walmart, Publix, The Home Depot, T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dillard’s and Belk.