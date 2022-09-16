Newmark Brokers $24M Sale of Cox Creek Shopping Center in Florence, Alabama
FLORENCE, ALA. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Cox Creek Shopping Center, a 142,044-square-foot retail center that spans 17.3 acres at 396-398 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence, a city in northwest Alabama along the Tennessee River. U.S. Properties Group sold the shopping center to United Properties Corp. for $24 million. Mark Joines and Drew Fleming of Newmark represented U.S. Properties Group in the transaction. Cox Creek was fully leased at the time of sale to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, Petco, Old Navy, Five Below and Ulta Beauty. The property sits directly across from the 675,000-square-foot Florence Mall and near major retailers including AMC Theatres, Walmart, Publix, The Home Depot, T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dillard’s and Belk.