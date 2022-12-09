REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers $255M Sale of Four-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Metro Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

PHOENIX — Newmark has arranged the $255 million sale of a four-property, Class A seniors housing portfolio in Phoenix and its suburbs.

The LivGenerations portfolio totals 546 units comprising independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The seller built all four communities — LivGenerations Agritopia, LivGenerations Ahwatukee, LivGenerations Pinnacle Peak and LivGenerations Mayo Boulevard — between 2014 and early 2022.

Newmark represented the seller, regional owner-operator and developer Liv Communities, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

