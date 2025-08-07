Thursday, August 7, 2025
One-Bowdoin-Square-Boston
One Bowdoin Square in downtown Boston totals 141,831 square feet.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheast

Newmark Brokers $28M Sale of Downtown Boston Office Building

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Newmark has brokered the $28 million sale of One Bowdoin Square, a 141,831-square-foot office building in downtown Boston. The 11-story building is home to a mix of medical and government tenants, including affiliates of Mass General Brigham and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between Live Oak Real Estate Investments and Tritower Financial Group. David Douvadjian Sr., Timothy O’Donnell, David Douvadjian Jr., Bobby Alvarado and Conor Reenstierna, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing for the deal through Bank of New England.

