Newmark Brokers $28M Sale of Medical Office Portfolio in Metro Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Newmark has brokered the sale of a medical office portfolio in metro Milwaukee for $28 million. The portfolio comprises two outpatient properties that have each been built in the last 10 years and are fully leased to Children’s Wisconsin. John Malloy of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller. Ben Appel, John Nero, Michael Greeley, Jay Miele and Ron Ott of Newmark’s healthcare capital markets practice provided support on the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Montecito Medical and AEW Capital Management.