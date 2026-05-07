Thursday, May 7, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Newmark Brokers $28M Sale of Office Building in Herndon, Virginia

by John Nelson

HERNDON, VA. — Newmark has brokered the approximately $28 million sale of Monument III, a nearly 200,000-square-foot office building located in Herndon, a city in Northern Virginia’s Dulles Technology Corridor. New York City-based Crown Properties purchased the building from Santander Bank.

Jud Ryan, James Cassidy and Grant Marley of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Joe Donato and Andrew Asbill, also with Newmark, secured acquisition financing for Crown Properties. The buyer has tapped Andy Klaff, Stephen Hoffeditz, Dominic Orcino, Debbie Cross and Wes Evans of Newmark to oversee leasing efforts at Monument III.

Upon closing of the sale, the Newmark team extended a 58,977-square-foot lease with anchor tenant Serco Inc. Crown Properties plans to invest in capital improvements at the property, including a new fitness center with locker rooms and showers, a new golf simulator and upgrades to the lounge and café.

You may also like

Balfour Beatty Signs 35,139 SF Office Lease at...

PAGEWOOD Buys 14,000 SF Office, Retail Building in...

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 12,705 SF Office...

Continental Realty Acquires 14-Property Shopping Center Portfolio in...

Crescent, Stockbridge Capital Break Ground on 277-Unit Apartment...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $79M Refinancing for Multifamily...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 557-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $16.5M Sale of Upper...

Betches Media Signs 23,038 SF Office Lease in...