Newmark Brokers $28M Sale of Office Building in Herndon, Virginia

HERNDON, VA. — Newmark has brokered the approximately $28 million sale of Monument III, a nearly 200,000-square-foot office building located in Herndon, a city in Northern Virginia’s Dulles Technology Corridor. New York City-based Crown Properties purchased the building from Santander Bank.

Jud Ryan, James Cassidy and Grant Marley of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Joe Donato and Andrew Asbill, also with Newmark, secured acquisition financing for Crown Properties. The buyer has tapped Andy Klaff, Stephen Hoffeditz, Dominic Orcino, Debbie Cross and Wes Evans of Newmark to oversee leasing efforts at Monument III.

Upon closing of the sale, the Newmark team extended a 58,977-square-foot lease with anchor tenant Serco Inc. Crown Properties plans to invest in capital improvements at the property, including a new fitness center with locker rooms and showers, a new golf simulator and upgrades to the lounge and café.