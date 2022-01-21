REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers $30M Sale of Two Industrial Properties in Jessup, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

Wellmoor Court

Both 8215 Wellmoor Court and 8220 Wellmoor Court were fully leased at the time of sale.

JESSUP, MD. — Newmark has brokered the $30 million sale of 8215 and 8220 Wellmoor Court, two industrial warehouse buildings totaling 191,700 square feet within Baltimore Washington Industrial Park in Jessup. Christopher Abramson, Brian Kruger, Ben McCarty, Nicholas Signor and Erik Evans of Newmark represented both the seller, Spector Family LLC, and the buyer, Berkley Partners. Both properties were fully leased at the time of sale.

Built in 2006, 8215 Wellmoor Court is a 79,600-square-foot warehouse and distribution building situated on six acres. Building features include approximately 2,000 square feet of office space, 28-foot clear heights, six dock-high loading doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. The property’s tenants include Archive Systems and Big 10 Tires.

Built in 1972, 8220 Wellmoor Court is a 112,150-square-foot warehouse situated on 10.4 acres. Property features include 25-foot clear heights, 20 external loading doors, 60 surface parking spaces and a fenced lot.  The property’s tenants include Acme Paper and Giant Foods.

