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485-Arsenal-Street-Watertown-Massachusetts
The healthcare building at 485 Arsenal St. in Watertown is directly adjacent to the Arsenal Yards mixed-use development.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMassachusettsNortheast

Newmark Brokers $32.1M Sale of Metro Boston Healthcare Property

by Taylor Williams

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $32.1 million sale of a 52,847-square-foot healthcare property located at 485 Arsenal St. in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. The property consists of two interconnected, low-rise buildings that were fully leased at the time of sale to Atrius Health, a subsidiary of Optum and United Healthcare Services Inc. A partnership between Boylston Properties and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management sold the asset to JLL Income Property Trust. Robert Griffin, Michael Greeley, Frank Nelson, Blake McLaughlin, Ben Appel, Jay Miele, John Nero and Justin Shepherd of Newmark brokered the deal.

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